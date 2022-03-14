TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s been over three weeks since Tully Hill Treatment and Recovery abruptly closed down its in-patient services for what they called a severe staffing crisis.

Now, two former employees are speaking out saying that’s not the full story.

Cathleen Fair is a registered nurse who worked at Tully Hill for close to two years. She was working on the day the patients got the news. Less than 24 hours later she resigned.

“I had no intentions of leaving ever,” Fair said.

Neither did ten other nurses who resigned that week. One of them was former Director of Nursing LeeAnne Rhynders who said it was a decision she had to make for the safety of the patients.

“It got to the point where I was begging for help.” LeeAnne Rhynders, Former Director of Nursing

Both former employees claim the administration wasn’t listening to their concerns and in turn, they had no choice but to quit.

“If they would have just ceased admissions at that point they wouldn’t have had to discharge all the patients. The nurses wouldn’t have all quit if they had just heard our words,” Fair said.

The lack of support from administration coupled with long hours and unattainable expectations meant the patients weren’t getting the treatment they deserved.

“We could not provide the care that us as nurses were desperately trying to provide,” Rhynders said.

Both former employees also said by not being able to properly care for the patients they were putting their license in jeopardy.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to CEO Cathy Palm for an interview but instead were directed to a statement posted to the companies website by the Board of Directors.

The statement read in part:

“We are writing today to affirm the Board of Directors’ commitment to Tully Hill and its mission, and our continued confidence in the organization’s leadership team, including Cathy Palm, our Executive Director.” Martin Lynn, Chairman Tully Hill Board of Directors

“That statement is a gross misrepresentation of what is actually going on in Tully Hill,” Rhynders said.

They say they are willing to return if Palm is removed. It’s now been over three weeks since their request.

“It makes me sad as a former employee there because I loved it there, but it makes me sad to know that when I needed help for my loved one it was available, but now they’re calling for help and their being turned away because the CEO will not live up to the Tully Hill mission,” Rhynders said.

NewsChannel 9 also reached out to the Board of Directors for a comment but did not receive a response back. Tully Hill’s website states they are actively hiring nursing staff and improving their programs while in-patient services are suspended. Outpatient programs are still available.