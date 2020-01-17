Former US Congressman Chris Collins to be sentenced Friday

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Former Republican Congressman Chris Collins will learn his fate on Friday after pleading guilty to insider trading in October.

Collins is set to be sentenced on Friday, and federal prosecutors are recommending he serves around four years in prison.

Collins and two other men are accused of using confidential information about a bio-pharmaceutical company to avoid nearly $800,000 in stock losses.

