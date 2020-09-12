Former West Genesee basketball star charged in alleged stabbing of Canisius College men’s basketball player

(WIVB/WSYR-TV) – A former West Genesee High School basketball standout has been charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon following an altercation during a pickup basketball game with the Canisius College men’s basketball team Wednesday.
Malik Zachery was arrested Friday and will be held pending arraignment in North Tonawanda City Court.
According to North Tonawanda Police, a pickup basketball game was played between members of the University at Buffalo and Canisius College basketball teams in the area of 875 Eggert Rd. on Wednesday. At some point during the game, there was a physical altercation between the players, and a member of the Canisius basketball team was stabbed in the leg.
Patrol officers put a tourniquet on the injured player’s leg and he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
The suspect fled the scene, North Tonawanda Police said.
Zachery, who is a current player on the UB basketball team, has been suspended indefinitely from the school’s men’s basketball program, UB’s athletics department confirmed Friday. Zachery still remains enrolled at the University.
“Generally speaking, the University has an on-campus judiciary process to address violations of the University’s Student Code of Conduct. Serious Violations of this code could lead to suspension from the University,” the statement says.
The statement adds that UB Athletics also has a process for addressing violations of student-athlete policies.
“Due to the ongoing investigation and federal protections on student information we will have no further comment on the matter at this time,” the release said.
Canisius Athletics also said they were aware of the situation on Friday afternoon.
“Canisius College is cooperating with local law enforcement officials,” the statement said. “We will have no further comment on the matter at this time.”
Malik Zachery played basketball at West Genesee High School, a prep school in Massachusetts and at a junior college in Florida, before committing to the University at Buffalo this past April.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Former West Genesee basketball star charged in alleged stabbing of Canisius College men’s basketball player
- OCRRA collects mercury thermostats and thermometers at collection event Saturday morning
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Saturday, September 12th!
- News on the Go for Saturday, September 12th
- WATCH: A chilly start, but it’s the pick day of the weekend
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App