Fort Drum a finalist for Army Corps Headquarters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced that Fort Drum is one of the three final options for a fourth Army Corps headquarters. This means they would oversee several divisions of the Army and bring in up to 700 more soldiers.

There is no word yet on when the Army will announce their final choice for the headquarters, but Stefanik says she will be advocating for Fort Drum until that decision is made, saying, “Fort Drum has proved itself as the best possible option for this designation, as they will be able to rapidly expand to support the additional soldiers and their families in order to successfully advance our national defense strategy.”

