Fort Drum asks for public’s assistance in locating missing soldier

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The United States Army at Fort Drum announced Saturday that a soldier is missing, and they’re asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

According to the Army, Specialist Hayden Harris, 20, went missing on Friday, December 18. Harris was last heard from between 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 17 and 6:30 a.m. on Friday, December 18. He was reportedly traveling in his 2016 red Ford Mustang Coup with a Tennessee license plate, on his way to Watertown to meet someone for a vehicle transaction

Fort Drum says Harris is 20 years old, has red hair, is approximately 210 pounds and is six-feet-three-inches tall.

Due to an ongoing investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Army Criminal Investigation Division, more information could not be released about Specialist Hayden’s disappearance. 

If you saw Specialist Hayden or his red 2016 Ford Mustang on Friday, December 18, or if you have any information regarding his current location, you are asked to call investigators at one of the following numbers:

  • 315-772-5417
  • 315-774-8477
  • 315-786-2601

A spokesperson with the Army says Specialist Hayden is not under investigation for a crime.

