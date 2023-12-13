WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — More soldiers are coming to Fort Drum.

Fort Drum has been chosen to house the U.S. Army’s second Multi-Domain Task Force, according to a press release from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

This announcement was confirmed by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, Senator Schumer said in the press release.

The Multi-Domain Task Force will “make Fort Drum a central part of the Army’s mission to combat emerging national security threat, Senator Schumer said. This new Army unit is expected to bring 1,495 new personnel and soldiers to the North Country.

“Fort Drum is woven into the very fabric of the North Country, and there is no community more eager and able to support the Army in furthering America’s national defense strategy,” Senator Schumer said in the press release. “The Army’s Multi-Domain Task Force represents the future of our military, and today the Army has said that the future of our military will be from Fort Drum.”

The Army considers a multi-domain task force as an “organizational centerpiece” and an “essential step in transforming the Army into a “multi-domain” task force by 2035. This would help address growing threats to national security, specifically threats posed by Russia and China.

The MDTF will be split between Fort Drum and Wiesbaden, Germany.