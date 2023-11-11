ROMANIA (WWTI) — Fort Drum leaders across the world are thanking servicemembers this Veterans Day,

Including 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Gregory Anderson. General Anderson is currently deployed to Eastern Europe.

Over 500 10th Mountain Division soldiers are deployed to Europe to support the U.S. Army V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, assure allies and partners, and deter further Russian aggression, according to Fort Drum public affairs.

However, 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs sent ABC50 an exclusive Veterans Day message while he served at the Constanza MK Air Base, located on the Black Sea in Romania.

“I’d like to wish everyone a Happy Veterans Day,” General Anderson said in the video. “The day where we honor the men and women who have stepped up, to come forward, to defend our nation, our way of life and our people throughout our history.”

General Anderson was deployed to Eastern Europe after arriving at Fort Drum for the third time. He previously was the Deputy Commanding General for Support from 2018 to 2019.

All times he has connected to the North Country and the veterans who call it home.

“Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and we must honor and thank them for it. And I’m happy to do so today. To all our veterans, thank you.”

General Anderson’s message was included in ABC50’s Veterans Voices special.