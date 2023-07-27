FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers are showing their skills deep in the trenches.

Fort Drum is the host of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad competition, which challenges five-man teams across Army units. In total, six units competed this year, including the 1st Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Infantry, 32nd Regiment, which is a part of the 10th Mountain Division.

The competition began on Monday, July 24 and has taken place across the Fort Drum military installation.

Specialist James Sanders is a part of the squad and said his team has worked hard.

“I feel good, feel motivated,” SPC Sanders expressed. “The team’s doing well. We don’t know exactly where we stand, but we’re giving it our all every day.”

Squads have completed several tasks, such as an Army Combat Physical Fitness Test, weapons training and testing, a stress shoot, land navigation, cliff repelling, obstacle courses and a four-gun shoot.

However, many of these events were unknown to the soldiers until they arrived onsite.

“We’re trying to be prepared for anything, ready for change. Because once we get to a station, we don’t know exactly how it’s formatted or whatnot. So we have to think on our feet and just be ready for the unexpected,” SPC Sanders said.

Sergeant James Alsulaimawi is another member of the 10th Mountain Division’s Best Squad. He explained how their main focus has been teamwork.

“I think that’s the biggest factor,” SGT Alsulaimawi said. “If you don’t get along with your team, you’re not going to perform well. We’ve been having fun out here. We’re performing well and we’re helping each other out and supporting each other.”

Best Squad is held at different Army installations every year. Additional units that participated included the 3rd Infantry Division, 82nd Airborne Division, 101st Air Assault Division, 16th Military Police Brigade and 18th Field Artillery Brigade.

So having it on Fort Drum this year was an added bonus for 10th Mountain soldiers.

“It’s really cool to get to know the other units as well,” SPC Sanders added. “See how they approach things and how we approach things and what our similarities are and the differences.”

The competition also held training opportunities. Leaders said it helped reinforce fundamental soldier skills and squad-level tactics.

“This is telling me I always have to train, stay disciplined, stay fit and keep moving forward,” SGT Alsulaimawi expressed. “Always remember that anything could happen and just keep that mindset. It feels great. We’re finding a way to make one.”

The Best Squad Competition will wrap up on Fort Drum on Friday, July 28 where a team will be crowned winner. This squad will then move on to the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.