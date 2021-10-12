Fort Drum man arrested on child sex abuse charges

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Fort Drum was arrested by state authorities following a reported sexual abuse incident.

According to New York State Police, troopers in Watertown arrested Dalton J. Rivers, age 21, from Fort Drum on sexual abuse charges.

Rivers is accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11-years old at a residence in the Town of LeRay.

Police confirmed that he was arrested on charges of Sex Abuse in the First Degree, a class “D” felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Rivers was arraigned in the town of Pamelia Court and released to the custody of the Fort Drum Military Police.