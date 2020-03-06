Fort Drum now being proactive about COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Fort Drum is now being proactive about the coronavirus.

They had a couple of soldiers return from leave after being in Mainland China when the outbreak started.

The soldiers were screened and put on a 14-day quarantine.

They have since been cleared and have returned to duty.

Fort Drum officials have stressed that the risk of coronavirus exposure remains low, not only for Fort Drum but the surrounding communities.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9