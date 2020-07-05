Fort Drum soldier dies in rollover accident in Afghanistan

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Department of Defense announced the tragic death of a Fort Drum soldier in Afghanistan on Saturday.

According to a press release, Specialist Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, from San Antonio, Texas died during a vehicle rollover accident in Afghanistan Friday, July 3.

Specialist Ibarria was deployed in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Spc. Vincent Ibarria during this difficult time. The loss of any Mountain Soldier has a lasting impact on every member of the team. The 10th Mountain Division mourns the loss of Spc. Ibarria, he will be severely missed from our formations,” said Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, spokesperson for the 10th Mountain Division.

The incident that resulted in the San Antonio, Texas native’s death is still under investigation.

Specialist Ibarria served as an Infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Fort Drum.

During his time, Specialist Ibarria was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.