FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Each year, to celebrate Thanksgiving and give back to local servicemembers and their families, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes (FDMCH) hosts Turkeys for Troops to donate Thanksgiving meals to military families stationed at Fort Drum.

This year’s event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 16 at the Adirondack Creek Community Center at 9797 Constitution Boulevard on Fort Drum.

FDMCH has partnered with Visions Hotels, local grocers, and businesses: Hannaford, Price Chopper, Wal-Mart and Davidson Auto Group to donate Thanksgiving dinners to 200 lucky families, including a turkey with all the fixings– potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, corn, rolls, cranberry sauce, gravy, and dessert.

Winning families were chosen at random after entering for a chance to win on Facebook earlier this month and will be able to visit Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes on November 16 to receive their dinners from a representative.