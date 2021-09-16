Fort Drum’s new $27.3M project to enhance future rapid deployment of troops

Soldiers with A Co., 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) conduct cold and hot load training with support from A Co., 2nd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) on Fort Drum, N.Y., on Jul. 22, 2021. The training is in preparation for air assault exercises.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new construction project at Fort Drum is set to enhance the 10th Mountain Division’s deployment process.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded the Syracuse-based construction company, Structural Associates, Inc., a $27.3 million contract to build a new railhead facility at Fort Drum. This was announced by Fort Drum Public Affairs on Thursday.

According to 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commander Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., the facility will enhance the division’s readiness. It will be feature new tracks, ramps, a side-loading area, lighting and cargo inspection areas.

“This is going to greatly enhance our readiness, it’s as simple as that,” Maj. Gen. Beagle Jr. said in a press release. “We owe it to our Soldiers that they have everything that they need in order to quickly, efficiently and safely move out when we answer our nation’s call to deploy.”

Fort Drum Public Works officials also said the new facility will enable Soldiers to simultaneously load and unload rail cars. This will allow for faster mobilizations and improve loading capabilities.

“Any time we can improve our infrastructure and provide greater support to our Soldiers, it is a good day,” Fort Drum Garrison Commander Col. James Zacchino Jr. added. “This project is a solid investment in Fort Drum’s reputation as a premiere power projection platform for our Army and our nation.”

This project is funded through the Fiscal Year 2020 Military Construction Appropriations bill.