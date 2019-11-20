Forum at SU tonight on safety, student concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud will be part of a community forum on safety and student concerns at Hendricks Chapel on Wednesday night.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud spoke for just a few minutes at a meeting inside the Maxwell School and offered some new information about the incidents on campus.

Syverud says four suspected students are not on campus during their interim suspension for last Saturday’s verbal assault on a black, female student. They weren’t alone, he says. A large group of students from other colleges were also involved.

As for the white supremacist manifesto, the Chancellor says it appears to be a hoax, but police are still investigating.

Perhaps the most notable part of the meeting came toward the end of the Chancellor’s marks when he got very emotional about his own experiences with racism.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9