Foster the People to play The Vine at del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Best-known for the hit “Pumped Up Kicks,” alternative group Foster the People will bring their show to del Lago Resort and Casino. The group will play The Vine on Saturday, May 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 14 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort and Casino box office, by phone at (315) 946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

