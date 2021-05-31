FOUND SAFE: Elderly New Hartford man who went missing Monday morning found by police K9

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A New Hartford man that was reported missing early Monday morning has been found, according to New Hartford Police. At around 1:41 a.m., officers responded to reports that a 72-year-old elderly man had wandered away from his residence at some point and had gone missing.

Police say the man was reportedly suffering from several medical conditions, and due to cold and wet weather conditions creating concern for his safety, the police utilizes a K-9 unit to find him.

Corporal Osika, a K9 handler with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and his police dog, K9 Enzo, responded to the area to assist the New Hartford Police with locating the man.

According to police, the man was found in good health in a wooded area and sent to a local hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.