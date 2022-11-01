SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31.

Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.

No victims were found in the house and firefighters stayed on the scene for over four house to make sure the fire was completely out.

Syracuse Fire Department says two adults and three children lived in the home and are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The owner of the house is Clifford Ryan, founder of OG’s Against Violence.

A GoFundMe page has been created for him and his family and the page says they lost everything during the fire.

