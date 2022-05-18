SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — It may have happened in Buffalo but the mass shooting is being felt right here in Syracuse.

Clifford Ryan, the founder of OG’s against violence specializes in de-escalating instances of gun violence before they get out of hand. He said that what was most frustrating about the tragedy in buffalo was that there may not have been much anyone could have done to stop what happened.

“For this guy here who did the mass shooting,” he said, “He wasn’t trying to hear anything. He came with a purpose. And that purpose was to kill as many black people as he could. It was racially motivated. Anybody saying anything different will be in denial.”

Ryan shared the pain and frustration of the victims as well as a frustration with the system as a whole.

“My initial reaction was one of hurt and pain for the victims,” he said.

“Then I had a little bit of anger and frustration at the individual who perpetrated the shooting and also a little bit of frustration with the system when it comes down to guns as a whole, because we know those type of individuals are legal gun owners.”

“Our role is to continue to support for the stricter laws and legislation pertaining to the assault weapons that we have floating around throughout the United States.”

He said an organization that does similar work to his own, Peacemakers, located in Buffalo, were doing their part to help the community, as well.

“Right away, as soon as that happened, they were on the scene showing support for the victims and the families. And that’s huge when it comes down to dealing with something such as a mass shooting that Buffalo faced.”

Ryan said since 2015 he has stopped 44 shootings through is own methods of de-escalation but says there is plenty of work that can be done to drive that number up.

“Imagine a full team in collaboration with other organizations out mobilized in the community on a regular basis,” he said.

“I guarantee you those homicides will come down. We might not be able to stop all of it, but I guarantee you will have a stronger impact and those numbers will be reduced.”