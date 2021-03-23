Four arrested after traffic stop finds drugs, loaded handgun in car

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four Syracuse residents were arrested after a traffic stop found drugs and a loaded weapon in the car.

On Sunday, just after 10:15 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 500-block of East Taylor Street. After interviewing the occupants, officers found evidence of drugs inside the car. The car was searched, and besides the illegal drugs, a loaded 9mm handgun was found.

All four of the people in the car were arrested and are facing multiple charges:

Henry Sterling, 29, of Syracuse

Julius Lindsey, 27, of Syracuse

Moriah Burns, 23, of Syracuse

Ayla Edwards-Pritchard, 28 of Syracuse

All of the suspects were lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.