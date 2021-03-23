Four arrested after traffic stop finds drugs, loaded handgun in car

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four Syracuse residents were arrested after a traffic stop found drugs and a loaded weapon in the car.

On Sunday, just after 10:15 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 500-block of East Taylor Street. After interviewing the occupants, officers found evidence of drugs inside the car. The car was searched, and besides the illegal drugs, a loaded 9mm handgun was found. 

All four of the people in the car were arrested and are facing multiple charges:

  • Henry Sterling, 29, of Syracuse
  • Julius Lindsey, 27, of Syracuse
  • Moriah Burns, 23, of Syracuse 
  • Ayla Edwards-Pritchard, 28 of Syracuse 

All of the suspects were lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area