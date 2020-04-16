Live Now
Daily coronavirus update from Gov. Cuomo
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Four arrested on disorderly conduct charges for allegedly causing an explosion

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Seneca County_1529595813529.jpg.jpg

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people are facing disorderly conduct charges after an explosion happened on Easter Sunday.

Around 9 p.m., Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of an explosion in the area of Zwick and Disinger Road in Fayette. The blast was heard by neighbors miles away, and the explosion caused a cornfield to catch fire.

An investigation revealed that tannerite was used to light a mixture of gasoline and diesel fuel.

On Wednesday, four people were charged:

  • Shane Horning, 21, of Clyde
  • Shelton Wise, 20, of Waterloo
  • Matthew Martin, 18, of Fayette
  • Delmar Zimmerman, 19, of Seneca Falls

All four are facing charges of disorderly conduct and were issued appearance tickets.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected