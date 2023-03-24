SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to 911, there was a four car crash on 690 Eastbound, around 4 p.m., with one of the cars going off the highway via an embankment and ending up on 1216 Canal Street.

911 and Syracuse Fire Department report of injuries.

AMR, Syracuse Police and Syracuse Fire Department were all on the scene.

Captain Matt Craner, of the Syracuse Fire Department, reported there to be at least five ambulances. He said fire units responded to 690 and Canal Street.

“At this time I can confirm 5 patients were transported via ambulance to local hospitals however I do not have any information regarding the extent of their injuries or their current condition,” said Captain Craner.

Live footage of the accident via TowerCam

Traffic was backed up at and around Exit 15 at Midler Avenue.