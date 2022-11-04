ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are four confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Onondaga County as of Friday, November 4.

According to Onondaga County Health Department, these cases are not connected and there is little to no risk to the general public as all patients have isolated.

OCHD will hold a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Friday, November 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at ACR Health in Syracuse.

Both first and second doses will be offered and the health department welcomes both appointments and walk-ins. Click here to book an appointment.

OCHD also says for anyone at risk or future risk of getting monkeypox can call 315-435-3236 to schedule a vaccine appointment at their clinic in room 080 of the Civic Center in Syracuse.

The Onondaga County Health Department reminds people that they are not fully vaccinated until 14 after their second dose.

Anyone who has received their first dose at another location can get their second dose at an OCHD clinic as long as it has been four weeks since the first dose.