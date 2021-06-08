Four DOT Foods employees win top honors at ‘Forklift Rodeo’

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DOT Foods in Liverpool brought back their Forklift Rodeo after having to cancel their 2021 event.
The competition is meant to lift the spirits of workers who put in long hours. Especially since the pandemic.
Locally, four employees took home top honors in their rodeo:
- Marquise Williams of Syracuse is the winner of the order picker competition.
- Zach Woods of Liverpool is the winner of the pacer competition.
- Josh Henning of Mattydale is the winner of the narrow aisle competition.
- Drew Parrott of Nedrow is the winner of the mule competition.