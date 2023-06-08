SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters were sent to 633 East Seneca Turnpike around 10:57 p.m. last night, June 7, for a fire coming from the vent of an air conditioner.

When firefighters from the Midland Avenue station arrived, the fire was on the first floor of a two-story apartment building.

Firefighters battled thick black smoke, putting hoses into the first floor of the building.

The rest of the crew went in and searched the apartment where the fire was, as well as the one above. They found no trapped victims. There were no injuries from this fire.

The Syracuse Fire Department says that four people were able to escape the flames before crew arrived. The American Red Cross helped them after they were displaced.

Syracuse Fire Investigators were on the scene working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The first floor of the apartment has fire, smoke and water damage from the incident.

“The fire took 30 minutes to fully extinguish. Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately two and a half hours, clearing toxic smoke and fumes from the building, and assisting with the origin and cause investigation,” said Syracuse Fire Department.

Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid, and the American Red Cross also responded to this fire.