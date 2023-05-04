Update 11 a.m. Thursday: According to information from the Syracuse Fire Department, one firefighter was treated for burns. The firefighter was released from the hospital. The other three firefighters we also released from the hospital Thursday morning after being evaluated.

The investigation continues into the cause of the fire.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Syracuse Fire Department responded to a fire at 153 Seymour Street, just outside of what is considered Downtown Syracuse.

Initially, the building appeared vacant, but following a search by fire crews, one person was found on the third floor. That person was safely escorted out of the building amid flames, blinding smoke and intense heat.

Four firefighters were injured fighting the fire. They were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. There will be updates given on their condition.

The fire required a second alarm response and was under control in approximately 40 minutes.