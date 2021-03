FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced late Friday afternoon it had 400 appointments available at its vaccination clinic for Monday at the OnCenter.

The appointments would be made available beginning at 4:30 p.m. for eligible

individuals. The appointments will be for the clinic on Monday, March 8th, 2021 at the OnCenter.

You can register here.