SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a routine traffic stop on the city’s northside, Syracuse Police seized four guns and a large amount of crack cocaine and molly.

On Tuesday, July 25, around 11:50 p.m., Syracuse Police officers Fellows and Brauchle conducted a traffic stop near the 110 block of North Salina Street over a vehicle with very dark window tint and an illegal license plate cover over their rear plate.

There were three men inside the vehicle.

When officers were talking to the men, “Officer Brauchle observed a magazine sticking out from one of the passenger’s pockets,” said SPD.

The officers then asked the men to put their hands on the dash, and a search of the vehicle followed.

Courtesy of the Syracuse Police Department.

Syracuse Police found:

$4,698 dollars in cash

Four guns identified as: A sawed off .22 caliber semi-auto Ruger 10-22 rifle 9mm Glock 43 handgun 9mm Beretta USA Corp handgun 9mm Smith and Wesson SD9VE handgun

Body armor

A black scale

A large amount of crack cocaine and molly inside a “Paw Patrol” lunchbox

The three men inside the vehicle were arrested. They have been identified as 44-year-old Delmetri Turner, 43-year-old Jermel Moore, and 36-year-old Willie Carter.

They were all taken and booked at Onondaga County Justice Center.

SPD says they each face 11 different charges, including Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (packaging), Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor.