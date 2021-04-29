Four injured after Syracuse-bound Coach bus catches fire on I-81 in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–A portion of I-81 in the Binghamton area was opened back up on Thursday night after a Syracuse-bound Coach bus caught fire Thursday afternoon, leaving four people hurt. 

Troopers tell NewsChannel 9 the bus was heading to Syracuse from Long Island. Forty-two people were onboard at the time. One was taken to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City for burns, two to Binghamton General Hospital for smoke inhalation, and one was looked over at the scene. 

There is no word on the cause of the incident yet.

