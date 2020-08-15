Four local fire departments receive statewide recognition

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Three Onondaga County fire departments and one department from Madison County are getting statewide recognition for performing life-saving actions during a storm last summer.

The New York State Firemen’s Association has named members of the Delphi Falls, Manlius, Pompey Hill, and Cazenovia Fire Departments as 2020 Firefighters of the Year.

They’re being recognized for saving a teen last summer who was trapped under a bridge. With zero visibility in the muddy waters, a diver was able to rescue her.

“We put our heads together, and we just did what we had to do. And God willing, God was with us and her. We saved her,” said Donald Carpenter, First Assistant Chief of the Delphi Falls Fire Department.

A socially distanced ceremony took place on Saturday at the Delphi Falls Fire House.