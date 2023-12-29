ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after reports of a disruption at a local church on Christmas Eve…one of them is accused in a similar case in Monroe County.

According to deputies, just before 6 p.m. on December 24, there was a report of trespassers at a Christian church on Ernsberger Rd in the Town of Varick. Four people were reported to have disrupted a Christmas Eve service while making negative comments about the religion.

After a brief investigation, deputies arrested four men without incident. Christopher A. Avila of Farmington, Jeremy S. Mathias of Fulks Run VA, Daniel J. Watson of Rochester, and Nathan J. Jackson of Rochester were charged with disruption of religious service, conspiracy in the sixth degree, and trespass.

Avila was previously accused of disrupting a Rosh Hashanah service at Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton.

All four suspects were brought to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center and were released with tickets to appear at Varick Town Court at a later date.