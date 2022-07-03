(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse-area developers Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi were released from federal prison on Saturday, July 2, according to federal prison records.

Two executives of Cor Development Co., Aiello and Gerardi were sentenced back in 2018 for involvement in a bid-rigging scheme involving bribery of a top Governor Andrew Cuomo aid.

Aiello was sentenced to three years in prison and hit with a $500,000 fine.

Gerardi was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and also given a $500,000 fine.

The reason for being released is still unknown.