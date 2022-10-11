SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The JMA Wireless Dome will soon be adorned with four brand-new signs that promise to change the Salt City’s skyline for years to come. The Syracuse Planning Commission unanimously approved Syracuse University’s application Tuesday night during a public hearing.

The four signs will display the JMA Wireless logo and read “JMA Dome.” The largest sign will hang 200 feet in the air attached to the upper trusses of the dome structure at a whopping 2,220 square feet. The other three, smaller signs will be positioned around the dome on the southwest, southeast, and northeast sides.

Building this signage was a part of the wireless technology company’s 10-year naming-rights deal with Syracuse University. While the biggest sign won’t dominate the city’s skyline, Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Pete Sala said it will be visible from the I-81 corridor and will serve as a landmark for the community and visitors for generations.

“I think it’s very appropriate it’s, you know, you’re not gonna see those other three signs those are more toward people that walk in and this is something to really give us that identity that we didn’t have before.” Pete Sala, Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

There is no specific timeline for when these signs will be up but Sala said community members can expect to see cranes out working on the structures soon. The design team considered other signs in the area like the Upstate Hospital sign and even signs at larger sports stadiums like SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles when deciding the scope and scale of these new signs. These signs will not be internally lit.

The University also has plans to build a ground monument in honor of Carrier and its long partnership with the University. SU was originally planning to ask for approval for this sign at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting but pulled the application last minute citing their plans to take a different approach for approval of that specific sign.