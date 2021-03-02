Four people arrested for a home invasion in Lyncourt

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports four people are facing charges from a home-invasion-style robbery in Lyncourt last month.

On February 17, deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery at a residence in the 300 block of Medford Road. A 20-year-old man who lived at the address told investigators he was attacked by four men who forced their way into his home. The victim told police he was struck in the face with fists and the butt of a shotgun.

Investigators say the suspects stole marijuana and cash from the residence. The victim held one of the suspects for police. Detectives were able to locate the three other suspects.

Arrested were 22–year-old Trey Rosa-Cooper of Delmar Place, 19-year-old Vicente Martinez of Sabine Street, and another 17-year-old male from Syracuse. All four suspects were charged with robbery in the 1st degree, burglary in the 1st degree, and assault in the 2nd degree. They were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and continue to be held.