Four people suffered gunshot wounds Friday morning, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were shot at Nelson Street and Marcellus Street on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers located a 35-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the leg, a 32-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the arm, a 24-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 46-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victims were transported to Upstate Hospital where they are expected to survive. Several casings were located on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.