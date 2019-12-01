Four puppies found on the side of the road in Herkimer County, one dead: Troopers

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – State police are trying to find out how four pitbull puppies ended up on the side of the road in Herkimer County last week.

After receiving a complaint on November 23, Troopers in Herkimer found the puppies near 631 Newport Road in the Town of Schuyler.

One of the puppies was deceased and the other three were malnourished and in poor health. It appears the puppies were left on the side of the roadway with a small bucket of water.

The three remaining dogs are currently in the custody of a Herkimer Dog Control Officer.

Anyone with any information regarding the puppies is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.