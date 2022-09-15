SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3.

Four food services failed their inspections:

Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering

No. 1 Kitchen

Oishi Fusion

Storming Crab

All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations.

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering

Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering has three violations, one being critical.

Critical violation: Food not protected from contamination by workers.

The inspector found employees placed celery into the prep top cooler for salad preparation without gloves on. The celery was thrown out after staff were advised to not touch food with their bare hands if being directly consumed by customers.

Other violations were the following:

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found that the soda gun nozzles and holders had slime mold. The nozzles and holder were cleaned and sanitized and corrected.

The inspector found that the soda gun nozzles and holders had slime mold. The nozzles and holder were cleaned and sanitized and corrected. Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: Inspector found unclean floors in the corner of the kitchen and underneath kitchen equipment. Floors were then cleaned and sanitized.

No. 1 Kitchen

No. 1 Kitchen had 9 violations, three were critical violations.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods. This was found in violations 2 times.

The inspector found egg rolls in a walk in cooler tub at 11.4-129 degrees Fahrenheit. He then found egg rolls at the bottom of the tub at 127 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected after new cooling protocols were given. The inspector found cooked chicken being stored in deep plastic tubs in the walk in cooler at 110 to 188 degrees Fahrenheit. The operator said the chicken was cooked three hours ago and the cooling process started one hour ago. The cooling protocol was corrected.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigeration storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Flip top cooler at flipline was at a temperature of 48-53 degrees Fahrenheit. Equipment was confirmed by operator and then professional services was arranged. The unit was taken out of service and the foods in it were thrown out.

Other violations were:

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing equipment and utensils: This violation was found three times and the inspector found the front, sides of cook line equipment with food resides and debris inside the flip top cooler with dried crumbs and food debris and gasket material with dried food residue.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: This violatation was found three times and the inspector found food reside and degrees at the wall edges of the cook line equipment, walls and floors behind the racks in the back storage area had debris and residues and the floors in the walk in freezer has residues and debris.

Oishi Fusion

Oishi Fusion had 10 violations, one being a critical violation.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured.

Whole shell egg stored above ready to eat foods in walk in cooler. This was corrected.

Other violations were:

Food not protected in general: This violation was violated four times and the inspector found that rice was prepared in large wooden bowl placed on top of in use waste bin used as prep surface in back prep area of kitchen. This was corrected. The inspector also found loose store bought vegetables stores in non food grade grocery bags in walk in coolers near refrigerator, several squeeze bottles of sauces and oils unlabeled on cook line and a bottle of soap in secondary containers unlabeled next to hand wash sink.

Food not protected in general: Used vegetable peeler improperly stored between uses.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: Inspector found staff eating at the cook line and preparing food without adequate hair restraint.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: Inspector found gallon spray container of “bug shot” underneath hand wash sink. This was corrected and removed from facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: Inspector found tfan guards not clean of 2 door reach in coolers in back prep area.

Storming Crab

Storming Crab has 23 violations, four were critical violations.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources

Inspector found a 5 gallon bucket containing cornstarch noted with mouse droppings inside. 2.5 gallons dry product was thrown out.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured.

Inspector found raw shrimp above ready to eat food at the right end of the cookline. Raw whole shell eggs stored above ready to eat food at the left end of the cookline were also found. Both were corrected.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. This was violated two times.

Inspector found two bottles of spray chemicals not labelled on bus cart. This was corrected. Inspector found two types of pesticide chemicals on the lower shelf of serves station where soda fountain is located. Both pesticides were removed from the restaurant.

Other violations were:

Food not protected in general: This was violated five times and the inspector found five gallon buckets of spices stored on the floor in the back dining room, bulk bins of breading stored uncovered in dry storage room, bulk bins and spices stored uncovered at cookline, not being used at the time of inspection and gallon container of apple juice stored in the serve ice at the server soda station. The inspector also found frozen foods stored in cardboard bins in the freezer kitchen that the food was not originally bought in and fly strips that hung in the kitchen over food prep area. These were corrected and fly strips were removed.

Food not protected in general: This was violated two times and the inspector found the ice cream scoop stored in room temperatures, not in running water and the scoop for the ice machine stored in a bucket that was not clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: Inspector found automatic dishwasher not reaching 120 degrees at final rinse.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: This was violated two times and the inspector found the inside of the ice machine not clean and the soda gun at the bar not clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: This was violated three times and the inspector found the inside and outside of many reach in coolers and freezers were not clean, and some crumbs and liquid on some shelves and doors. The inspector also found the inside of the microwave and the lower shelving throughout the kitchen not clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: Inspector found floor drains throughout the kitchen and bar not maintained correctly.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: Inspector found 2 hand wash sinks lacking hand soap. This was corrected.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: Inspector found mouse droppings found in dry storage rooms, under shelves and on tops of containers and also in back hallway b walk in cooler.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: Inspector found bags of linens stored on floor in liquor storage room, potentially providing shelter for rodents, dropping found nearby.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: Management says there is not a pest removal company contracted to perform monthly maintenance. Employees have been doing this.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: Inspector found floors and edges were not clean throughout the establishment.

Many locations passed their inspections between August 28 and September 3 2022. You can see the entire list below.