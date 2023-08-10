SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 23 through the 29.

Four food services failed their inspections:

Embassy Suites Syracuse-Destiny: 311-71 Hiawatha Boulevard West, Syracuse

311-71 Hiawatha Boulevard West, Syracuse Joey’s: 6594 Thompson Road, Syracuse

6594 Thompson Road, Syracuse Rong Cheng Chinese Kitchen: 402 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse

402 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse Wendy’s: 3508 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Embassy Suites Syracuse-Destiny

The Embassy Suites Syracuse-Destiny had one violation.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the hand-wash sink that was previously at the front counter kitchen area had been removed. There is now another prep-top cooler in its place. In the front counter kitchen area there is an omelet station, pizza station, salads and sauté lines. The majority of the cooking and serving is done in this area. The closest sink is now through a doorway into the back prep area of the kitchen. Not an easily accessible as the one dedicated to the front of the cook line. The plumbing needs to be returned to the original site. There are no other sinks available in the front area.

Joey’s

Joey’s had five violations, with three in critical condition.

Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources (critical condition):

The inspector found one quart of strawberries and three portions of crème brûlée noted with mold growth in the dessert cooler in the basement kitchen.

Foods not protected from contamination by other sources (critical condition):

The inspector found a spray bottle of chemicals stores on the speed track at the waitress station. This was corrected and the bottle was moved.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical condition):

The inspector found a preparation cooler in the downstairs kitchen not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The following items were noted to be between 52-54 degrees Fahrenheit:

Staff said the food items were put into the cooler two days ago.

Six lbs. greens

Four steaks

Six pieces of veal

Six lobster portions

Eight lb. shrimp

Five lb. calamari

Five lbs. sausage

1/2 dozen eggs

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector the beer cooler at the waitress station had standing water and linen towel lining at the bottom of the cooler.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found the skinny tack in the small walk-in cooler upstairs had mold.

Rong Cheng Chinese Kitchen

Rong Cheng Chinese Kitchen had seven violations, with two in critical condition.

Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources (critical condition):

The inspector found a case of moldy tomatoes on a shelf in the walk-in cooler.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical condition):

The inspector found four large bins (10 lbs. each) of cooked chicken measured at 84 degrees Fahrenheit, stores at room temperature on shelving on the cook line. The manager said the chicken had been there since 12:30 p.m. The chicken was moved into the walk-in cooler for rapid cooling and storage until it was ready to be cooked and served.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found raw cut chicken (10 lbs.) stored directly in the three bay sink. It was voluntarily discarded.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found shelving in the walk-in cooler and shelving in the kitchen not clean, and with an accumulation of food debris.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found water to hand wash sink shut off at the time of inspection. The faucet was repaired during inspection to correct a leak, and water was turned back on.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found flies in the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floor in the walk-in cooler, under the shelving, was unclean with an accumulation of food debris.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s had nine violations, with two in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical condition):

The inspector found 13 small and four large raw beef patties in the upper portion of the cookline raw cooler between 48 and 51 degrees Fahrenheit, and not at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, as required. It was undetermined as to how long the beef had been out, but they were thrown away.

Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods (critical violation):

The inspector found 16 spicy and 16 regular tenders were between 124 and 134 degrees Fahrenheit, and not at 140 degrees Fahrenheit which is required. The tenders were thrown away.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found several wire racks in the walk-in cooler had peeling and chipped paint.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found exterior of ice machine door was not clean and had food soil. The exterior of the deep fryer unit was not clean, with greasy soil. The exterior of the cup holders at the front counter and drive thru were found not clean, with greasy soil.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the mop basin contains garbage.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspection found the wall area below and around the rear hand wash sink was not clean, with greasy soil and mildewed sink/wall seal.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found several vent hoods with an accumulation of dusty soil.

Many locations passed their inspections between July 23 through 29.

