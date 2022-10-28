SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15.

Four food services failed their inspections:

Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209

Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212

Pies Guys Pizzeria & Fish Fry, 3333 Milton Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13219

Modern Malt, 7687 Frontage Road, Cicero, NY 13039

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Sardo’s Pizzeria

Sardo’s had nine violations, three of which were in critical condition.

CRITICAL VIOLATION: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources.

The inspector found the hose connected to mop sink faucet lacked a vacuum breaker, and the hose end was stored directly in mop sink basin. This was corrected as they disconnected the hose.

CRITICAL VIOLATION: Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured.

The inspector found a container of raw whole-shell eggs stored above and next to ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler across from three bay sink. This was corrected and the eggs were moved to cooler storage.

CRITICAL VIOLATION: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources.

The inspector found a spray bottle of toxic chemicals not labeled. This was corrected and it was labeled.

Food not protected in general. The inspector found an employee’s personal items (keys and ear buds) stored directly on top of pizza preparation table. Some squeeze bottles of sauces not labeled.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils. The inspector found a towel noted in bottom of reach in a cooler near a three-bay sink, not smooth and easily accessible for cleaning.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. The inspector found the exterior of bulk food containers not clean. Exterior of cooking equipment noted with accumulation of grease. Interior of some reach-in coolers and door tracks not clean, noted with accumulation of food debris. Air circulation fans noted with dust accumulation.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls. The inspector found offensive odor emanating from plumbing fixtures in back room where three bay sink, hand sink and grease trap are located.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. The inspector found the floor area in back room surrounding dough mixer not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. The inspector found the ventilation grate in dry storage hallway noted with dust accumulation.

Popeye’s Restaurant

Popeye’s had four violations, none of which were critical.

Food not protected in general. The inspector found the ice scoop stored on top of water filled food heating appliance. Which is not a sanitary surface.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. The inspector found some stainless steel food pan lids and acrylic pan inserts on clean rack with food residue. This was corrected as items sent back for rewashing and re-sanitizing. Cup holders at the drive-thru found not clean, with splash from the beverage dispenser location next to the holders.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls. The inspector found three floor drains (two in chicken processing aisle and one in front of walk-in freezer) found with standing water. There is no back up at this time. Leaking prep sink spigot is noted in the chicken processing aisle and tied with rags. Water is noted pooled on the floor in front of the ice machine.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. The inspector found floor under racks in walk-in cooler not clean. There are broken and missing floor and baseboard tile(s) in the walk-in coolers which contain standing water.

Pies Guys Pizzeria & Fish Fry

Pies Guys had 11 violations, one of which was critical.

CRITICAL VIOLATION: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found that at approx. 2:15 p.m., 32 oz of cooked mushrooms noted temping 50-51 F in left side of prep top cooler by cook line. Employee states cooked mushrooms were moved from the walk-in cooler to prep top cooler at 11:30 a.m. Food noted out of temperature for an undetermined amount of time. This was corrected as the 32 oz of cooked mushrooms were voluntary discarded.

Food not protected in general. The inspector found squeeze bottles containing various sauces in kitchen lacked proper labels.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers. The inspector found a personal beverage (bottle of soda) noted on prep counter across from cook line.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers. The inspector found one employee lacked proper hair restraint while preparing food in kitchen.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils. The inspector found shelving below prepared pizzas lined with cardboard, not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Gaskets on stand-up reach in cooler in rear of facility ripped and in poor repair. Shelving in stand up reach in cooler in rear of facility constructed out of unfinished wood, not a smooth and easily cleanable surface

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. The inspector found the exterior of cook line equipment with grease accumulation, not clean. Fan guards (2) on prep top cooler across from cook line noted with heavy grease accumulation, not clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls. The inspector found a three-bay sink faucet with large leaks from joints while water is turned on. Leaks were collecting in middle sink basin. This was corrected. Hand wash sink lacks cold water, water supplied from hot water valve noted temping at 122 oF.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls. The inspector found the door to toilet facilities in kitchen were not self-closing. The toilet facilities lacked covered garbage receptacle.

Inadequate insect/rodent control. The inspector found at time of inspection, the back door to facility was open, lacking adequate barrier to outside environment. Door has a screen door; but the screen door was found with large holes in screen and by door handle.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. The inspector found the floors in the kitchen cracked and in poor repair. Ceiling in kitchen was also in poor repair.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. The inspector found the ventilation hood above cook line with heavy grease accumulation, not clean.

Modern Malt

Modern Malt had eight violations, two of which were critical.

CRITICAL VIOLATION: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found approximately three to four cups of cooked cubed chicken in the prep top cooler at 49-52’F. It was determined during a conversation with the cook that the amount of time that the product was out of temperature could not be determined. This was corrected, the product was voluntarily discarded.

CRITICAL VIOLATION: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found approximately three pounds of pork sausage links in the hot holding unit at 97-110’F. During a conversation with several employees, it was determined that the product had been cold and put into the hot holding unit to reheat it for service. It was discovered that the water level in the hot hold was also low and did not make contact with the pan. Additionally, the product had been put into the hot hold from a refrigerated state about one hour beforehand. This was corrected, water was added to the hot hold unit. The sausage was put into the oven and reheated to 165’F minimum and reintroduced to the refilled hot unit.

Food not protected in general. The inspector found a ladle and bowl used for liquid (pasteurized) eggs on the cook line left unattended and not stored clean or stored at a proper temperature. Knife used to prepare food left on top of chest freezer on the cook line and not stored clean or at a proper temperature.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers. The inspector found personal drink on the cookline but was corrected. Personal drinks and food should be held in a designated area and not in food preparation areas.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils. The inspector found poly cutting boards stained with cut marks and scoring.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. The inspector found some cookline cooler drawer food pans not clean from continuous use with the same product.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. The inspector found most low shelving in rear kitchen and some low shelving on the cookline not clean with food residue and debris. Dish rack dolly not clean. Poly liners on the racks in the dish area and several other spots where it is used are found not clean with food or environmental soil.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. The inspector found most floor areas not clean. Primarily under racks and cookline equipment and along most baseboards.