SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1.

Four food services failed their inspections:

Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road

Market Diner, Park Street

Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike

Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies had five violations, none were in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cutting boards in the kitchen that were stained and in poor repair. They were switched during the inspection.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside of the reach-in cooler in the kitchen had an accumulation of food debris.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found covered acceptable missing from bathrooms.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found a mouse in the kitchen and files throughout the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found floors in the kitchen under and around equipment not clean with an accumulation of soil and food debris.

Market Diner

Market Diner had 14 total violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

the inspector found about one-half pound of raw chicken on the cookline in a plastic container sitting on an insufficient amount of ice at 54’F. According to the cook, it was there for about an hour. This was corrected.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found about 6-7 pounds of cooked link breakfast sausage in the walk-in cooler at 106.9’F that was tightly covered with plastic wrap. A cooling curve was initiated which showed that the product was cooling at a rate of 0.3’F per minute. This is insufficient in order to cool the product from 120’F to 70’F in two hours. This was corrected.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found all poly cutting boards in poor repair with heavy staining, some graying, and cut marks.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found shelving unit below the meat slicer had delaminated shelving.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found no chlorine sanitizer residual in the dish machine rinse water.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils. This violation was found two times: The inspector found on the inside of the ice machine, the bottom of the slide was not clean with some mildew-type deposits. The inspector also found the waffle maker in the back kitchen shelf was in unclean condition.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils. This was found four times: The inspector found the inside and outside of all cooler drawers not clean with food soil, control panels of all cookline equipment not clean, two-tier grey carts not clean, and all wire shelving not clean with environmental and food soil.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found floor drain in the back kitchen had standing sewer/contaminated type water. Also, another floor drain in dish room backs up when the dishwasher is drained.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found no door sweep under back outside door, which gives possible entrance for insects and rodents.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found most floors were not primarily clean under cookline equipment, along baseboards, and under racks.

Navarino Orchard

Navarino Orchards Mobile Unit had one violation, not in critical condition.

Construction/liquid waste and sewage/garbage and refuse: The inspector found the three-bay sink, hand wash sink, and mop sink being used in kitchen in new barn facility next to the mobile unit. Restrooms not currently being used, portable toilets next to barn being used by staff and people. Staff to cease using plumbing in new kitchen next to mobile unit until new septic system is installed and approved.

Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday had seven violations, one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the top left prep cooler at cook line not operating correctly to maintain potentially hazardous items at or below 45’F. The following items were thrown out due to this: Approximately six cups of dressings/sauces

Two portion sizes bags of diced chicken

Approximately two cups of blue cheese

Four cups of cream soup

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the bottom of small reach-in cooler at end of cookline with standing water.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the outside of microwaves, some shelving in walk-in cooler, and dry storage shelving not clean.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found house flies at the end of the cookline.

Improper construction of maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas in poor repair, chipped and missing tiles in walk-in cooler and near back door.

Many locations passed their inspections between September 18 and October 1, 2022. You can see the entire list below.