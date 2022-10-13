SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1.

Four food services failed their inspections:

  • Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road
  • Market Diner, Park Street
  • Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike
  • Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies had five violations, none were in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cutting boards in the kitchen that were stained and in poor repair. They were switched during the inspection.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside of the reach-in cooler in the kitchen had an accumulation of food debris.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found covered acceptable missing from bathrooms.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found a mouse in the kitchen and files throughout the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found floors in the kitchen under and around equipment not clean with an accumulation of soil and food debris.

Market Diner

Market Diner had 14 total violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

  1. the inspector found about one-half pound of raw chicken on the cookline in a plastic container sitting on an insufficient amount of ice at 54’F. According to the cook, it was there for about an hour. This was corrected.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

  1. The inspector found about 6-7 pounds of cooked link breakfast sausage in the walk-in cooler at 106.9’F that was tightly covered with plastic wrap. A cooling curve was initiated which showed that the product was cooling at a rate of 0.3’F per minute. This is insufficient in order to cool the product from 120’F to 70’F in two hours. This was corrected.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found all poly cutting boards in poor repair with heavy staining, some graying, and cut marks.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found shelving unit below the meat slicer had delaminated shelving.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found no chlorine sanitizer residual in the dish machine rinse water.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils. This violation was found two times: The inspector found on the inside of the ice machine, the bottom of the slide was not clean with some mildew-type deposits. The inspector also found the waffle maker in the back kitchen shelf was in unclean condition.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils. This was found four times: The inspector found the inside and outside of all cooler drawers not clean with food soil, control panels of all cookline equipment not clean, two-tier grey carts not clean, and all wire shelving not clean with environmental and food soil.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found floor drain in the back kitchen had standing sewer/contaminated type water. Also, another floor drain in dish room backs up when the dishwasher is drained.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found no door sweep under back outside door, which gives possible entrance for insects and rodents.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found most floors were not primarily clean under cookline equipment, along baseboards, and under racks.

Navarino Orchard

Navarino Orchards Mobile Unit had one violation, not in critical condition.

Construction/liquid waste and sewage/garbage and refuse: The inspector found the three-bay sink, hand wash sink, and mop sink being used in kitchen in new barn facility next to the mobile unit. Restrooms not currently being used, portable toilets next to barn being used by staff and people. Staff to cease using plumbing in new kitchen next to mobile unit until new septic system is installed and approved.

Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday had seven violations, one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

  1. The inspector found the top left prep cooler at cook line not operating correctly to maintain potentially hazardous items at or below 45’F. The following items were thrown out due to this:
    • Approximately six cups of dressings/sauces
    • Two portion sizes bags of diced chicken
    • Approximately two cups of blue cheese
    • Four cups of cream soup

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the bottom of small reach-in cooler at end of cookline with standing water.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the outside of microwaves, some shelving in walk-in cooler, and dry storage shelving not clean.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found house flies at the end of the cookline.

Improper construction of maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas in poor repair, chipped and missing tiles in walk-in cooler and near back door.

Many locations passed their inspections between September 18 and October 1, 2022. You can see the entire list below.

American Legion Post #141109 Fayette StreetManlius9/28/22
American Legion Post Arthur Butler #139 West Manlius StreetDewitt9/28/22
American Legion Valley Post 1468110 Academy StreetSyracuse9/30/22
Asian Cafe Chuan701 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse9/28/22
Asian Wok4114 West Genesee StreetCamillus9/30/22
Big Dip216 North Main StreetClay9/27/22
Blue BBQ Commissary4050 Milton AvenueCamillus9/26/22
Bridge St. Tavern109 Bridge StreetGeddes9/26/22
Buffoon’s107-109 East Seneca StreetManlius9/28/22
Burger King Restaurant #6023332 West Genesee StreetGeddes9/26/22
Chipotle Mexican Grill #19043852 State Route 31Clay9/27/22
Chorong House1121 East Fayette StreetSyracuse9/28/22
Cindys Old Tymes Cafe2474 Route 11Lafayette9/28/22
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3068400 Pardee RoadCicero9/29/22
Crowne Plaza701 East Genesee StreetSyracuse9/28/22
Dunkin6360 East Taft RoadCicero9/27/22
Ellie May’s Diner508 West Manlius StreetDewitt9/26/22
F-M Youth Football Association Conce700 South Manlius StreetManlius10/1/22
Galley Holding Co. (The)2390 Milton AvenueGeddes9/30/22
Gino & Joe’s700 Old Liverpool RoadSalina9/27/22
Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion511 East Genesee StreetManlius9/26/22
Golden Spike Pub411 West Manlius StreetDewitt9/28/22
Good Buddy’s Pub4002 West Genesee StreetCamillus9/26/22
Green Street Mens Community Residenc121-125 Green StreetSyracuse9/29/22
Hot House Brewing @ Barone Gardens6200 South Bay RoadCicero9/28/22
Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse, Inc.302 Old Liverpool RoadSalina9/26/22
Ippoliti Street Food Commissary313 Sand StreetSyracuse9/29/22
Knights of the Cross Comm #37811 North Salina StreetSyracuse9/26/22
Little Caesars4018 South Salina StreetSyracuse9/30/22
Navarino Orchard3655 Cherry Valley TurnpikeOnondaga9/28/22
Nestico’s Too4105 1/2 West Genesee StreetCamillus9/29/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Dewitt Community Cen148 Sanders Creek ParkwayDewitt9/27/22
Phokouttahere3663 Cobb Hill RoadOnondaga County9/26/22
Pine Grove Country Club Restaurant4050 Milton AvenueCamillus9/26/22
Procrastination Food Station5469 Congleton CircleOnondaga County9/26/22
Sacred Heart Church of Cicero8229 Brewerton RoadCicero9/28/22
Salt City Smokehouse437 South Collingwood AvenueSyracuse9/27/22
Spinning Wheel Restaurant (The)7384 Thompson RoadCicero9/28/22
St. James’ Episcopal Church96 East Genesee StreetSkaneateles9/27/22
St. Joseph the Worker Church1001 Tulip StreetSalina9/27/22
St. Joseph’s Church6104 Cherry Valley RoadLafayette9/26/22
SU Newhouse Snack Bar215 University AvenueSyracuse9/27/22
SU Pages Cafe222 Waverly AvenueSyracuse9/27/22
SU People’s PlaceHendrick’S ChapelSyracuse9/27/22
Subway 445806430 Kirkville RoadDewitt9/29/22
Subway 502912043 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse9/28/22
Syracuse Hillel102 Walnut PlaceSyracuse9/30/22
Tim’s Pumpkin Patch2901 Rose Hill RoadMarcellus9/28/22
Vali’s Golden Apple @ Tanner Valley4040 Tanner RoadOnondaga9/27/22
XO Taco713 East Fayette StreetSyracuse9/30/22