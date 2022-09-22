(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10.

Four food services failed their inspections:

  • Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse
  • Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool
  • Lakeside Vista, Marietta
  • Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus

Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical violation.

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse

Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater had only one violation and it was considered critical.

Critical violation: Food not protected from contamination by workers.

  1. The inspector found that there was bare hand contact by an employee who touched a lime garnish without wearing gloves in the hilltop west main bar. The drink and lime were thrown out and this was correct.

Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool

Chili’s Grill and Bar had 18 violations, none of them being critical.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found cleaning brushes stored inside the top of reach in cooler storing food items, at the end of the fryer hood. This was corrected, moved the cleaning items away from food items.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found many boxes of single service paper and plastic wares stored on the floor in the back outside the storage room and in the dumpster area.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wiping clothes not stored in sanitizing solutions in between uses.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found two times: The inspector found the inside of the ice bin at the server beverage station not clean. Ice scoop and holder at the same station also not clean. In walk-in beer cooler, wire racks and containers storing food items, not clean. Mold noted.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found four times: The inspector found the inside and outside of all coolers and freezers in the kitchen and at the bar, not clean. That included shelves, walls, gaskets, and doors of all reach-in and drawer coolers. Rolling racks holding sheet trays in the walk-in cooler, not clean, and mold was noted. The outside of the ice machine was also not clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls. This violation was found four times: The inspector found the handwash sink at the end of the cookline across from the fryers, is leaking at the bottom, and not in use. Three bay sink in the back prep area of the kitchen had a broken faucet, so one bay is not reachable with the faucet. The drain under the three-bay sink at the back has fallen off the sink and it is currently out of service.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls. This was violated two times: The inspector found doors to both bathrooms with grease and grime buildup, not cleaned enough to prevent the build-up. Bathroom floors and edges were not clean, and grime buildup was noted.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found a grease collection area in the dumpster storage area, not clean, and an excessive amount of grease was noted around barrels on pallets beneath barrels.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This was violated to times: The inspector found floors throughout the kitchen and car, including server stations and takeout stations, walk-in coolers, not clean in general and buildup of food debris was noted throughout. Grout is beginning to wear down and water was collected between tiles and in places where the tile has broke, such as along the wall between the walk-in cooler and freezer. Walls throughout kitchen and bar, not clean in general. Food splashes and mold were noted.

Lakeside Vista, Marietta

Lakeside Vista had a total of six violations, none being critical.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cutting board near the back kitchen was stained and in poor repair.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside of the cooler in the back kitchen prep area was unclean with food debris.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found coolers behind in bar and in the kitchen dripping condensate water into pans on the floor, an air conditioner above the hand wash sink dripping condensate water onto the wall behind the hand wash sink.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found the dumpster behind the building overfilled with trash and the lid was unable to close. The outside grease bin was covered with grease and the ground around the bin was also covered in grease.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found files throughout the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found floor tiles were cracked and missing in the kitchen behind the bar area. The tiles are to be repaired as soon as possible.

Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus

Longhorn Steakhouse had a total of three violations, none being critical.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found gasket seals not clean and some reach-in coolers and drawer coolers. The underside of the stainless steel table in the dishwashing area, also not clean.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found grease receptacle outside not properly maintained. Grease residue on the exterior of receptacle and on the ground surface.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas under and around equipment not clean.

Many locations passed their inspections between September 4 and 10, 2022. You can see the entire list below.

WebFOCUS Report

Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Bev Conc Tents490 Restoration WayGeddes9/6/2022
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Concession Bldgs490 Restoration WayGeddes9/6/2022
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Main Kitchen490 Restoration WayGeddes9/6/2022
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Mobile Kitchen490 Restoration WayGeddes9/6/2022
Assumption Church812 North Salina StreetSyracuse9/7/2022
AT Sushi3010 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse9/7/2022
Bambu Dessert Drinks4131 West Genesee StreetCamillus9/7/2022
Bella Domani Catering & Banquets5988 East Taft RoadCicero9/7/2022
Bleu Monkey Cafe163 Marshall StreetSyracuse9/8/2022
Boom Boom Mex Mex3263 Howlett Hill RoadCamillus9/9/2022
Brasserie (The)200 Township Boulevard, Suite 20Camillus9/7/2022
Bridgeport Rod & Gun ClubPO Box 117Cicero9/6/2022
Bull & Bear Roadhouse Mobile Unit8255 Drinkwater LaneOnondaga County9/6/2022
Burdicks Tavern6600 South Salina StreetOnondaga9/9/2022
Cafe Kubal3911 Brewerton RoadClay9/7/2022
Chicken Bandit (The)6070 Donnybrook DriveCicero9/6/2022
Chimac Chicken House121 Marshall StreetSyracuse9/9/2022
China Café240 West Seneca StreetManlius9/7/2022
China Kin of Bridgeport7915 Route 298Cicero9/6/2022
China King on Genesee Street36 East Genesee StreetLysander9/8/2022
Cluck n Burger Mobile Unit409 Old Cove RoadOnondaga County9/9/2022
CoreLife Eatery3571 West Genesee StreetCamillus9/7/2022
Daniella’s Steakhouse670 State Fair BoulevardGeddes9/8/2022
Deli @ 700 (The)700 South Geddes StreetSyracuse9/9/2022
Don Juan Cafe24 East Genesee StreetLysander9/8/2022
Eastwood American Legion Post 1276102 Nichols AvenueSyracuse9/8/2022
Exhale Cafe and Bakeshop2802 James StreetSyracuse9/9/2022
Feed Your Belly6491 Collamer RoadOnondaga County9/6/2022
Feng Cha Teahouse113 Marshall StreetSyracuse9/9/2022
Fish Cove458 South Main StreetClay9/8/2022
Food Consultants @ Bryant & Stratton953 James StreetSyracuse9/8/2022
Food Consultants @OCC Gordon Student4584 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga9/7/2022
Food Consultants @OCC Mawhinney Hall4584 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga9/7/2022
Food Consultants Inc @ OCC SRC Arena4584 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga9/7/2022
Food Consultants Inc @ OCC Whitney4584 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga9/7/2022
Food Consultants Inc. @ OCC Coulter142 Ransom Mackenzie DriveOnondaga9/7/2022
Friendly’s #274763873 State Route 31Clay9/8/2022
Great Wall5962 State Route 31, #11Cicero9/8/2022
Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks5575 Meltzer CourtCicero9/6/2022
Ink Corner Cafe5590 State Route 31Cicero9/6/2022
Jamaica Lick Finger Restaurant6003 South Salina StreetSyracuse9/6/2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs3528 West Genesee StreetCamillus9/7/2022
Kandied Kernel5962 State Route 31Cicero9/8/2022
Lake Shore Yacht & Country Club6777 Lakeshore RoadCicero9/9/2022
Lamson Grange #5889108 Fenner RoadLysander9/8/2022
Little Utica United Methodist Church1459 Lamson RoadLysander9/8/2022
Marcellus High School Booster Conces1 Mustang HillMarcellus9/9/2022
McDonald’s of Nedrow6105 South Salina StreetOnondaga9/6/2022
McDonalds of Western Lights4733 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes9/7/2022
Mediterranean Combo149 Marshall StreetSyracuse9/8/2022
Minoa United Methodist Church246-248 East AvenueManlius9/6/2022
Moe’s Southwest Grill5663 East Circle DriveCicero9/9/2022
NYS Amateur Trapshooting Association7400 Bull StreetCicero9/6/2022
OCC – Gordon 1st Floor Bistro & Reta4585 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga9/7/2022
OCC Foodservice Curriculum4585 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga9/7/2022
Oriental Star Restaurant210 West Genesee StreetManlius9/8/2022
Papa Gallo Taco Truck205 West Genesee StreetManlius9/6/2022
Solvay Tigers Little League- WoodsWoods Road ParkGeddes9/8/2022
Sonic Drive-in #65283808 Brewerton RoadClay9/6/2022
Soup R Salads308 South Warren StreetSyracuse9/9/2022
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church2840 Cold Springs RoadLysander9/8/2022
Strigo Vineyards9272 Plainville RoadLysander9/8/2022
Sweet Praxis (The)203 East Water StreetSyracuse9/7/2022
Taco Bell #325864743 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes9/7/2022
Taste of Asia143 Marshall StreetSyracuse9/8/2022
Texas Roadhouse3830 NYS Route 31Clay9/7/2022
Varsity Coffee Shop802 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse9/9/2022
Village of Manlius Fire Department4200 Cazenovia RoadManlius9/8/2022
Welch Allyn Cafeteria4341 State Street RoadSkaneateles9/8/2022
Yo Burrito! Food Truck6491 Collamer RoadOnondaga County9/6/2022