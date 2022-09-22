(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10.

Four food services failed their inspections:

Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse

Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool

Lakeside Vista, Marietta

Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus

Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical violation.

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse

Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater had only one violation and it was considered critical.

Critical violation: Food not protected from contamination by workers.

The inspector found that there was bare hand contact by an employee who touched a lime garnish without wearing gloves in the hilltop west main bar. The drink and lime were thrown out and this was correct.

Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool

Chili’s Grill and Bar had 18 violations, none of them being critical.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found cleaning brushes stored inside the top of reach in cooler storing food items, at the end of the fryer hood. This was corrected, moved the cleaning items away from food items.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found many boxes of single service paper and plastic wares stored on the floor in the back outside the storage room and in the dumpster area.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wiping clothes not stored in sanitizing solutions in between uses.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found two times: The inspector found the inside of the ice bin at the server beverage station not clean. Ice scoop and holder at the same station also not clean. In walk-in beer cooler, wire racks and containers storing food items, not clean. Mold noted.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found four times: The inspector found the inside and outside of all coolers and freezers in the kitchen and at the bar, not clean. That included shelves, walls, gaskets, and doors of all reach-in and drawer coolers. Rolling racks holding sheet trays in the walk-in cooler, not clean, and mold was noted. The outside of the ice machine was also not clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls. This violation was found four times: The inspector found the handwash sink at the end of the cookline across from the fryers, is leaking at the bottom, and not in use. Three bay sink in the back prep area of the kitchen had a broken faucet, so one bay is not reachable with the faucet. The drain under the three-bay sink at the back has fallen off the sink and it is currently out of service.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls. This was violated two times: The inspector found doors to both bathrooms with grease and grime buildup, not cleaned enough to prevent the build-up. Bathroom floors and edges were not clean, and grime buildup was noted.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found a grease collection area in the dumpster storage area, not clean, and an excessive amount of grease was noted around barrels on pallets beneath barrels.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This was violated to times: The inspector found floors throughout the kitchen and car, including server stations and takeout stations, walk-in coolers, not clean in general and buildup of food debris was noted throughout. Grout is beginning to wear down and water was collected between tiles and in places where the tile has broke, such as along the wall between the walk-in cooler and freezer. Walls throughout kitchen and bar, not clean in general. Food splashes and mold were noted.

Lakeside Vista, Marietta

Lakeside Vista had a total of six violations, none being critical.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found cutting board near the back kitchen was stained and in poor repair.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside of the cooler in the back kitchen prep area was unclean with food debris.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found coolers behind in bar and in the kitchen dripping condensate water into pans on the floor, an air conditioner above the hand wash sink dripping condensate water onto the wall behind the hand wash sink.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found the dumpster behind the building overfilled with trash and the lid was unable to close. The outside grease bin was covered with grease and the ground around the bin was also covered in grease.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found files throughout the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found floor tiles were cracked and missing in the kitchen behind the bar area. The tiles are to be repaired as soon as possible.

Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus

Longhorn Steakhouse had a total of three violations, none being critical.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found gasket seals not clean and some reach-in coolers and drawer coolers. The underside of the stainless steel table in the dishwashing area, also not clean.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found grease receptacle outside not properly maintained. Grease residue on the exterior of receptacle and on the ground surface.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas under and around equipment not clean.

Many locations passed their inspections between September 4 and 10, 2022. You can see the entire list below.

WebFOCUS Report