ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of June 4 through June 10.

Four food services failed their inspection:

Flaming Grill & Buffet – 244 Northern Lights Plaza, North Syracuse

– 244 Northern Lights Plaza, North Syracuse Lyncourt Bakery – 2205 Teall Avenue, Syracuse

– 2205 Teall Avenue, Syracuse Pavone’s Eatery – 349 South Warren Street, Syracuse

– 349 South Warren Street, Syracuse Pavone’s – 500 Butternut Street, Syracuse

Flaming Grill & Buffet

Flaming Grill & Buffet had 14 violations, with five in critical condition. Reinspection is required.

Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources (critical): The inspector found shellfish not from approved sources, that were improperly labeled or tagged and the tags were not retained for 90 days.

Foods not protected from contamination by other sources (critical): The inspector found a squeeze bottle on top washing machine containing a soap that was not labeled. A large pump spray container of soap in the mop sink was not labeled either.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found at the Hibachi Bar, the following foods were stored in the cold holding table at each temperature:

Raw chicken at 58 degrees

Rice at 56 degrees

Imitations crab at 56 degrees

Raw whole shell eggs at 58 degrees

Raw beef at 57 degrees

The manager told the inspector that the foods were put in the cold holding table about an hour before, and were in cold pans that were not in contact with cold water.

This was corrected, one pound each of chicken, beef, crab meat, 12 whole shell eggs were thrown away. The shallow pans were replaced with deep pans and replenished with food from the freezer.

The inspector also found in the top portion of the preparations cooler at the cook line, cooked corn on the cob was found at 53 degrees and cooked prawns found at 54 degrees. The products were found stored in the double stacked containers, and the bottom of the containers were found to not be in contact with the cooler. The Manager told the inspector that the products were put in the cooler at 10:30 a.m.

This was corrected and around three pounds of cooked corn on the cob and around 4 pounds of cooked prawns were thrown out.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found a small container of garlic and oil found at 71 degrees at the hibachi station. The container was stored on the counter surface at room temperature. This was corrected and a quarter of a pound of garlic and oil was thrown away.

Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found a large container of cooked white sushi rice at 105 degrees, without time logs maintained, which is required.

This was corrected and four pounds of sushi rice was thrown away.

The inspector also found various fried foods such as chicken nuggets, chicken on a stick and spicy chicken wings found at 121-135 degrees in two separate hot holding steam tables at the buffet. The manager told the inspector that the products were cooked an hour prior and put into the steam tables.

This was corrected and the products were reheated to 165 degrees.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found:

An insect zapper stored on top of the paper towel dispenser directly above the chest freezer at the hibachi station

Bread products not stored under sneeze guard or stored protectively at the buffet tables

A bag of carrots and containers of food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found a meat cleaver stored in-between two reach-in coolers at the preparation line in the kitchen, which is not a sanitary area. Spatulas were also found stored in unclean water at 70 degrees at the hibachi area.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found chlorine sanitizer residual in the dish machine. The rinse water was noted at 10 PPM when it should be 50 PPM.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found a meat slicer blade guard and exterior of a slicer not clean. The interior of the ice machines at both server stations were not clean either.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the toilet in the employee bathroom was not clean. The men’s room did not have a had wash sign.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal:

The inspector found garbage dumpster were not kept covered when not in use. Garbage and debris were found on the ground and surfaces surrounding dumpsters. Grease accumulation was found on the ground around grease receptacle.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found fruit and drain flies in different locations, but says it is not an infestation.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found ventilation hood filters above cooking equipment was not clean. The ventilation fan guards in the walk-in cooler were not clean either.

Miscellaneous, economic violation, choking poster, training:

The inspector found a child playpen stored in the server area.

Lyncourt Bakery

Lyncourt Bakery had five violations, none of which were in critical condition.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found food items stored on the floor.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the bakery was open and running without hot water.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand wash sink was not easily accessible at time of inspection, empty bottles and ladders were stored in front of it.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found the floor area under the three bay sink was not clean with heavy build up. Some wall areas were not clean either.

This violation was found twice.

Pavone’s Eatery

Pavone’s Eatery had six violations, none of which were in critical condition.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:

The inspector found an employee eating food in the prep area.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found mold on the top plate inside of the ice machine.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found the interior of the reach-in cooler in front of the pizza oven was unclean, with an accumulation of food debris.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found condensation from the ice machine draining onto the floor.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found mouse dropping in the kitchen.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found that the floors, walls and ceilings were not smooth or properly constructed. They were in disrepair and they were dirty.

Pavone’s

Pavone’s had seven violations, three of which were in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found various meat pizzas between 70-78 degrees on display and not properly tie tagged. They were cooked a half hour prior as the time tag was added.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found one pound of ham sliced and put into the salad reach-in cooler that was not operating properly to keep hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees.

Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found one pan of sausage and meatballs at 109 degrees in hot holding. The manager stated that it was cooked about an hour before, and fresh sauce had been added and put into hot holding.

This was corrected and rapidly reheated to 165 degrees and then held in hot hold above 14o degrees.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found shelving in the walk-in cooler was lined with cardboard, which was not smooth or easily accessible. The reach-in salad cooler was lined with towels and was not smooth or easily accessible either.

This violation was found twice.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand sink was not easily accessible. There were pans stacked in the front, and it lacked paper towels. Both of these were corrected.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably: