Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center waiting for temperatures to drop to make fresh snow

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some local businesses that depend on cold, winter weather are eager for it to start feeling like it!

Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center in Fayetteville makes its money with Mother Nature, especially this time of year.

“I did lose a few days last week ’cause of the rain, but we’re still operating,” said John Goodfellow, owner of Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center.

This isn’t a bad year. The business has three trails up and running, but the key ingredients Goodfellow needs are sunshine and new snow.

“That’s how we survive, is our snowmaking,” he said.

Goodfellow’s target temperature for making snow is 25 degrees or below, but since we’ve had a stretch of more mild weather, the snow machines have been at a standstill.

These machines at Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center are waiting to be fired up to make more snow. They lost a few days from rain and the owner is hoping to see less green — but that all depends on how cold our temps will get #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/rc9srs6nVK — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) January 6, 2020

“It was about the 20th that we stopped making snow,” said Goodfellow. “We’ve got a couple of bad spots out there that the springs have popped up too ’cause we’ve lost all the frost on the ground, so we’re gonna fill those in hopefully tonight, in the next couple nights. You know, get us back to where we should be.”

Goodfellow has been running the business for decades. Over the years, he’s learned to adapt to Central New York weather.

“It changes and you learn to live with it. You know, I always plan for the worst and hope for the best,” said Goodfellow. “We just do the best we can with what we have to work with.”

Four Seasons operates off the school schedule with peak days during vacation. They’re open on weekends beginning Friday nights for tubing.

Goodfellow said they do have enough snow to ski and snowboard, but they’re hoping Mother Nature will help them cover a few weak spots.

