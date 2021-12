FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four Seasons in Fayetteville has started making snow for the 2021-2022 season.

Locals and other ski enthusiasts are excited for the season to start after what seems to be a never-ending no-snow season.

Currently, the ski shop is open for business. Those who would like to get their gear before the season opener can see continuously updated store hours here.

Images of the snow machine in full effect can be seen below: