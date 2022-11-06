ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Four Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an overdose investigation, according to Sheriff Robert Maciol.

On November 4 just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brown Road, just outside of the city of Rome for a female who had allegedly overdosed.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, a short time after the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, the deputies began experiencing symptoms of fentanyl exposure.

Sheriff Maciol said one of the deputies needed two doses of narcan administered to them and two of the deputies were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital. They’ve since been evaluated and treated.

The other two deputies who responded to the overdose were evaluated and treated at the scene.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with drug addiction or substance abuse call 1-877-8-HOPENY (467369) or text HOPENY (467369).