SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teenagers and one woman were sent to Upstate Hospital after getting shot in the leg Monday night, Syracuse Police say. The shootings took place less than four hours apart and less than one mile away from each other.

At 9:02 p.m., Syracuse Police say they responded to the 1000 block of South Townsend Street for a shooting with injuries call. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman shot in the leg and she was sent to Upstate Hospital. Police say around the same time two 19-year-olds arrived at Upstate Hospital by private transport and had also been shot in the leg. Police also say they were from the same location as the woman. All three are expected to survive.

Later that night, on August 2 at around 12:29 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Stewart Court of a shooting with injuries call. Police say they found a 19-year-old shot in the leg when they arrived. He was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

There were multiple casings found at each scene, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.