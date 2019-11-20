Four students suspended in connection with verbal attack on SU student

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud told the University Senate that four students have been suspended in connection with one of the 12 cases of racism reported in the last 13 days.

The Chancellor says the four students are on interim suspension for a verbal attack on a black female student last Saturday.

The university also confirms the investigation into a threatening and anti-semitic email sent Tuesday to a professor in the College of Arts and Sciences has been handed over to the Syracuse Police Department. Its detectives are already busy tracking down who is responsible for a white supremacist manifesto shared Monday night and for the swastika found drawn in the snow on Comstock Avenue last Thursday.

The Chancellor says that they have no found a single student who received an airdrop of the supremacist manifesto. He believes it was a hoax.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call investigators at (315) 442-5222.

