Four SUNY Cortland students facing charges for hosting a house party

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four SUNY Cortland students are charged with a noise complaint after a large house party on Tompkins Street early Saturday morning, and they could face disciplinary charges from the SUNY Office of Student Conduct.

Members of the Cortland Police Department responded to a noise complaint early Saturday morning, and as they approached the home, an occupant of the home noticed police, and could be heard telling people to get upstairs and turn the music off.

A female who was leaving the residence allowed police inside the home, where they found evidence of alcohol consumption, as well as an estimated 75 people who had locked themselves in rooms upstairs in the home, none of who were wearing masks.

After interviewing people, police were able to identify four residents of the home, who were uncooperative in removing the party’s attendees. They have been charged with a noise complaint and could face more charges from SUNY Cortland.