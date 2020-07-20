Four suspicious packets left on St. Lawrence County buildings

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, four suspicious packets were left attached to doors on four St. Lawrence County buildings:
- St. Lawrence County Emergency Services building in Canton
- Potsdam Village Police Department
- Norfolk Town Police Department
- Norwood Police Department
All four packages are were in a gold foil packet and field tests confirmed the substance as LSD. The packages as “Take a trip beyond the pigpen” printed on them.
“These cowardly acts towards all law enforcement are not going to be tolerated and to whomever this individual or individuals are, should be assured that we will be doing everything within our power to seek you out and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” a press release from St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 379-2428.
