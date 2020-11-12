Four teens arrested after stolen vehicle crashes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, four teens were arrested after a reported stolen vehicle they were in crashed.

Syracuse Police tried to make a traffic stop of the reported vehicle at the intersection of Pond Street and Pond Lane. The vehicle didn’t stop, and a short chase followed until the vehicle crashed at the intersection of South Salina Street and East Jefferson Street.

Four teens were taken into custody. The driver was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The other three were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.