CLYDE, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teens have been indicted for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the Clyde-Savannah High School locker room, according to the Village of Clyde Police Department.

On October 31, Clyde Police began their investigation into the assault of a 14-year-old boy that happened in the men’s locker room of Clyde-Savannah High School when the victim’s parent became aware of a recording of the incident that was circulating around social media.

After this investigation, four teenage males were identified as suspects. The following teens were identified as suspects and were indicted by a Wayne County Grand Jury on November 9:

17-year-old male from Clyde, N.Y.

16-year-old man from Clyde, N.Y.

15-year-old man from Clyde, N.Y.

on the following charges:

Aggravated sexual abuse in the first degree

Hazing in the first degree

Forcible touching

A 16-year-old male from Clyde was indicted on two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree.

All four suspects were arrested, processed, and brought to Wayne County Youth Part for arraignment, and an order of protection was issued to the victim. The four suspects were released to their parents and are ordered back in court on November 15 and 16.